Konul Nurullayeva: Europe Games do not lag behind Olympic Games' standards

27 June. "Our goal is to organize the Games in the framework of the Olympic Games' standards." Report informs, the Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Games, Konul Nurullayeva told journalists.

She noted that the First European Games did not lag behind the Olympic standards: "Azerbaijan has achieved great success. To host the First European Games, to organize everything at the highest level give grounds to say that Azerbaijan is able to host more prestigious competitions. Incredible and very high level conditions were created."