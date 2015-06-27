​Flag bearers to march at the closing ceremony of Baku-2015

Baku. 27June. REPORT.AZ/ The innovation to be applied to the closing ceremony of Baku-2015, which will be held on June 28 at the Baku Olympic Stadium. Report informs, this was stated by the head of the Azerbaijani delegation Konul Nurullayeva.

According to her, the flag-bearers are to march before the spectators as well as the opening ceremony. Konul Nurullayeva stated that no delegation will leave Baku.

However, she has not yet said who would be a flag-bearer for Azerbaijan team: "This issue will be resolved tomorrow."

Konul Nurullayeva also said that after the closing ceremony, on June 30 she will hand the key to the Athletes Village over to the mayor of the village.