    Zaur Gahramanov: We spent 9.5 bln USD for projects in Turkey

    Decline of Turkish lira and Azerbaijani manat will not affect SOCAR’s investment plans

    Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and SOCAR are investing in many countries of the world. Azerbaijan has 18 bln USD investment program for Turkey, 9.5 bln USD part of which has already been implemented.”

    Report informs referring to Turkish mass media, Director General of SOCAR Turkey Energy Zaur Gahramanov said.

    According to him, the remaining part will be invested in coming years to be completed in 2020: “We will stay in this country not just for 4-5 years, but for a long time. Decline of Turkish lira and Azerbaijani manat will not affect our plans.”

