Volume of BTC oil transportation via Türkiye drops over 5%

In January-September 2025, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline transported 139,450 million barrels of oil through Türkiye, marking a year-on-year decrease of 8.738 million barrels or 5.3%, Report informs, citing Türkiye's BOTAS Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS).

In September alone, the pipeline transported 16.737 million barrels of oil via Türkiye, which is 655,000 barrels or 3.8% less compared to the same month of last year.

Overall, the BTC transported 224.142 million barrels of oil through Türkiye in 2024.

The BTC pipeline primarily transports oil from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field and condensate extracted from the Shah Deniz field. Additionally, it handles other volumes of crude oil and condensate, including oil from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.