Uzbekneftegaz receives new commercial inflow of natural gas in Karakalpakstan

A high-pressure commercial inflow of natural gas has been obtained from exploratory well No. 2 in the Muynak district of Uzbekistan's Republic of Karakalpakstan, Uzbekneftegaz said, Report informs.

The well was drilled to a depth of 5,000 meters in 90 days using modern foreign equipment. The operation was carried out by specialists from Uzbekneftegaz's subsidiary, Uzneftgaz Burgilash Ishlari LLC.

According to the company, the current daily production from the well is approximately 2.4 million cubic meters of natural gas.

Drilling activities are also continuing around the clock at other promising deep wells. Uzbekneftegaz expects that they, too, will begin producing high-pressure natural gas by the end of the year.