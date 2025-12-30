US oil inventories rise 0.4M barrels in week

US commercial crude oil inventories increased by 0.4 million barrels last week, reaching 424.8 million barrels as of December 19, 2025, Report informs referring to the US Department of Energy.

The current inventory level is 3% below the five-year average for this time of year. The weekly inventory assessment was not conducted on December 26 due to the Christmas holiday.

As of 4:40 AM (GMT+4), Brent crude oil futures for March 2026 delivery on London's ICE Exchange fell 0.37% to $61.26 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of February WTI crude oil futures rose 2.03% to $57.89 per barrel.