United Arab Emirates to cut oil export by year end

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ The United Arab Emirates (UAE) have again announced decrease in oil exports, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) notified its customers about the reduction in supplies of "black gold" until the end of 2017, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said.

According to him, in particular, in October, ADNOC will reduce the supply of oil Murban, Das and Upper Zakum by 10%. Last month the company also informed its customers that the September plan for loading oil was reduced by about 10%.

"In accordance with the obligations before OPEC, ADNOC informed its customers about the decrease in oil supplies in October. The company has declared monthly reduction in oil supplies for 2017 as a sign of UAE’s commitment to reduce its crude output as part of the OPEC deal, said the minister”.