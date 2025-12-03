Türkiye says will continue purchasing natural gas from Russia
Energy
- 03 December, 2025
- 14:55
Türkiye will maintain its natural gas imports from Russia, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar told journalists in Istanbul, Report informs via TASS.
"Türkiye will continue buying gas from Russia. We state this openly and transparently, including to our colleagues in the United States and to the entire world," Bayraktar said.
He noted that the country requires gas from multiple partners: "We need gas from Russia, we need gas from Iran, from Azerbaijan. In addition, Türkiye will receive gas from many other sources, including LNG."
The minister emphasized that Türkiye's energy strategy is based on supply diversification and securing reliable volumes to meet domestic demand.
