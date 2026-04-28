Tanker loaded with liquefied natural gas leaves Gulf for first time since early March

A ship fully loaded with liquefied natural gas (LNG) has passed through the Strait of Hormuz for the first time since Iran virtually closed the route in early March, marine tracking firm Kpler says, Report informs via AFP.

The LNG carrier Mubaraz, operated by the Emirati national oil company Adnoc, left the Gulf sometime in April with 132,890 cubic meters of LNG on board, having loaded at Das Island in the United Arab Emirates on March 2, according to Kpler data analyzed by AFP.

The vessel switched off its AIS transponder at the end of March for a month, before transmitting again off the coast of India yesterday.

"It could be the case that the vessel managed to cross the strait during the weekend of 18–19 April, when multiple vessels attempted to cross the strait (including seven LNG tankers), however this is not yet confirmed," Kpler analyst Charles Costerousse, says in a note.

The Sohar LNG was the only LNG carrier to previously have crossed the strait since March 1, but it was empty or very lightly loaded.

The LNG market, in which Qatar is one of the main players, is among the hardest hit by the traffic restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Around 20 percent of global LNG trade normally transits the strait in peacetime.

More than 70 vessels carrying crude cargo have left the Gulf since March 1, mainly originating from Iran.