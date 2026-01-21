SOCAR Türkiye takes over gas supply for Ankara Esenboga Airport

Starting this year, the existing strategic cooperation between SOCAR Türkiye, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), and TAV Airports has entered a new stage, Report informs, citing SOCAR Türkiye.

Within the framework of this cooperation, the natural gas supply for facilities at Ankara Esenboga Airport has begun to be provided by SOCAR Türkiye. A cooperation agreement was signed between Fuad Ibrahimov, Head of the Natural Gas Business Unit at SOCAR Türkiye, and Mete Ernan, Group Head responsible for airports at TAV Airports.

Supported by a fixed-price contract structure, this new stage aims to strengthen supply security while contributing to operational continuity and cost predictability for TAV Airports. By including these facilities in SOCAR Türkiye's aggregation portfolio, not only electricity and natural gas supply but also the integrated, efficient, and effective management of the cogeneration facility is ensured.

This model, which optimizes both gas and electricity, contributes to strengthening system balance, while the multi-layered portfolio management approach provides a holistic energy solution that enhances operational efficiency.

Fuad Ibrahimov evaluated the cooperation as follows: "Energy markets are moving away from models where gas and electricity are managed independently. Today, competitive advantage lies in integrated structures that can optimize these resources together and effectively. Our cooperation with TAV Airports is a practical manifestation of SOCAR Türkiye's integrated energy and Gas-to-Power vision. Thanks to our strong supply infrastructure, fixed-price contract mechanisms, and aggregation portfolio, we not only provide energy but also deliver added-value solutions that support system balance and operational continuity."

Mete Ernan emphasized that airports are critical transport infrastructures operating continuously: "Energy security is one of our top priorities for the continuity of our operations. This agreement with SOCAR Türkiye elevates our cooperation to a higher level. Our goal is to provide the best travel experience for our passengers and partners. SOCAR Türkiye's expertise in energy and its integrated approach are of great importance for our operational continuity."

Under its Gas-to-Power vision, SOCAR Türkiye has transitioned its cooperation with TAV Airports to an integrated energy management model covering electricity, natural gas, and aggregation activities. The cooperation began in 2020 with electricity supply for Milas-Bodrum and Gazipasa-Alanya airports, as well as TAV Airports' headquarters.

Since 2025, the cooperation has expanded to include Ankara Esenboga and Izmir Adnan Menderes airports. As a result, SOCAR Türkiye has started meeting TAV Airports' annual electricity demand of approximately 75,000 MWh.

This process, which started with electricity supply, has now evolved into an integrated energy management model where gas and electricity are optimized together. This approach serves as a comprehensive energy solution that supports operational continuity, energy efficiency, and effective resource utilization.