SOCAR to attract additional credit for gas supply

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ The funds of 472 million AZN attracted from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan has been used regarding implementation of measures for gas supply in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Suleyman Gasimov, Vice President for Economic Issues of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) said.

S.Gasimov added that due to the devaluation of national currency, appeal has been made to the Cabinet of Ministers in regard with additional credit of 198 million AZN: 'This funds will be attracted either from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan or from International Bank of Azerbaijan'.