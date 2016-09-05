SOCAR Tender Committee for Study Abroad Program holds regular meeting

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Regular Meeting of the Tender Committee for Study Abroad Program of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) was held.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, the meeting discussed the candidacy of five students, who applied for obtaining SOCAR scholarship to study abroad. Members of the Committee considered appropriate the training of one of the candidates at the University College of London with a degree in Chemical Engineering and a second candidate - at the University of Leicester in specialty of human resource management in 2016-2017 school year.

Then were heard progress reports of 9 graduates (6 bachelors, 3 masters) who have completed training on SOCAR Study Abroad Program in the field of computer science, shipbuilding, engineering, chemistry, computer science and ICT, law, petroleum geology and petroleum engineering. Pursuant to the committee’s decision, they were provided with jobs in the relevant structures of SOCAR.

Currently, 35 students (10 undergraduates, 25 masters) continue their studies at prestigious universities in the framework of SOCAR Study Abroad Program. 21 of them (3 bachelors, 18 masters) will complete the training and return to their homeland this year. 189 people have completed their education abroad, all of them were provided with jobs in various departments and enterprises of the company.