    SOCAR, SLB to cooperate in redevelopment of Bahar and Gum Deniz fields

    Energy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 10:31
    SOCAR, SLB to cooperate in redevelopment of Bahar and Gum Deniz fields

    SOCAR, the state oil company of the Azerbaijan Republic, and SLB, an international technology company, have signed a significant partnership agreement aimed at accelerating the redevelopment of the Bahar and Gum Deniz fields in the Caspian Sea.

    SOCAR told Report that this partnership includes identifying promising production zones, developing comprehensive reservoir modeling, and designing well and rig programs to support the early production scheme (EPS) at these fields.

    The project will play a key role in SOCAR's long-term strategy to increase oil production and extend the life of mature offshore assets. This initiative aims to develop practical development scenarios that will accelerate production while ensuring operational efficiency and process sustainability.

    Speaking at the signing ceremony, SOCAR vice president for Development and Production Operations, Babak Huseynov, spoke about the successful partnership between the two organizations. The vice president noted that the project is an important step towards optimizing production at mature fields using advanced methods, and expressed confidence that the technical foundation will be laid for the next stages of reconstruction of the Bahar and Gum Deniz fields.

    "Bahar" və "Qum-dəniz" yataqlarının yenidən işlənməsi üzrə əməkdaşlıq sənədi imzalanıb
    SOCAR и SLB будут сотрудничать в повторной разработке месторождений "Бахар" и "Гум-дениз"

