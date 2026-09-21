SOCAR president, employees visit Alley of Honor, Alley of Martyrs

On the occasion of Oil Workers' Day, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf and the company's employees visited the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Alley of Martyrs, Report informs, citing SOCAR.

The company's employees first visited the Alley of Honor, where they commemorated with deep respect and reverence the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, founder of the modern Azerbaijani state and author of the country's new energy strategy, and laid a wreath at his monument.

The memory of prominent ophthalmologist and scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, was also honored, and flowers were placed at her grave.

The SOCAR employees then visited the Alley of Martyrs, where they laid flowers at the graves of martyrs who heroically sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.