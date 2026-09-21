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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    SOCAR president, employees visit Alley of Honor, Alley of Martyrs

    Energy
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 14:55
    SOCAR president, employees visit Alley of Honor, Alley of Martyrs

    On the occasion of Oil Workers' Day, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf and the company's employees visited the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Alley of Martyrs, Report informs, citing SOCAR.

    The company's employees first visited the Alley of Honor, where they commemorated with deep respect and reverence the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, founder of the modern Azerbaijani state and author of the country's new energy strategy, and laid a wreath at his monument.

    The memory of prominent ophthalmologist and scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, was also honored, and flowers were placed at her grave.

    The SOCAR employees then visited the Alley of Martyrs, where they laid flowers at the graves of martyrs who heroically sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

    SOCAR president, employees visit Alley of Honor, Alley of Martyrs
    SOCAR president, employees visit Alley of Honor, Alley of Martyrs
    SOCAR president, employees visit Alley of Honor, Alley of Martyrs

    Oil Workers' Day State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf Alley of Honor Alley of Martyrs
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    SOCAR-ın kollektivi Fəxri və Şəhidlər xiyabanlarını ziyarət edib
    Photo
    Коллектив SOCAR посетил Аллею почетного захоронения и Аллею шехидов

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