SOCAR Polymer exports $14.9M in January

SOCAR Polymer LLC, a 57% subsidiary of SOCAR, exported products worth $14.9 million in January this year, according to the January edition of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Report informs.

This figure is $0.2 million, or 1.3%, lower compared to January 2025.

In January, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports increased by 9% year-on-year, reaching $268.4 million.