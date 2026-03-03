SOCAR Polymer exports $14.9M in January
Energy
- 03 March, 2026
- 17:19
SOCAR Polymer LLC, a 57% subsidiary of SOCAR, exported products worth $14.9 million in January this year, according to the January edition of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Report informs.
This figure is $0.2 million, or 1.3%, lower compared to January 2025.
In January, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports increased by 9% year-on-year, reaching $268.4 million.
