SOCAR Polymer boosts export revenues by over 7%

In January-September 2025, SOCAR Polymer LLC - a 57% subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) - exported products worth $207 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

According to the September edition of the Export Review by the center, this figure represents an increase of $14.1 million or 7.3% compared to the first nine months of 2024.

Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports grew by 7.7% year-on-year, reaching $2.6 billion over the same nine-month period.