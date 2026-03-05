On March 5, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev strongly condemned the attacks on Azerbaijan using unmanned aerial vehicles by Iran, expressed Uzbekistan's full support for Azerbaijan, and underscored that his country has always stood by Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the phone call and the support shown.

The Azerbaijani President briefed the President of Uzbekistan on the incident, noting that the situation is currently under full control.

During the telephone conversation, the leaders also discussed prospects for the further development of friendly, fraternal, and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The heads of state reaffirmed that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will continue to support each other.