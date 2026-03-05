Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Mirziyoyev calls Ilham Aliyev, condemns Iran's attack on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 21:27
    Mirziyoyev calls Ilham Aliyev, condemns Iran's attack on Azerbaijan

    On March 5, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev strongly condemned the attacks on Azerbaijan using unmanned aerial vehicles by Iran, expressed Uzbekistan's full support for Azerbaijan, and underscored that his country has always stood by Azerbaijan.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the phone call and the support shown.

    The Azerbaijani President briefed the President of Uzbekistan on the incident, noting that the situation is currently under full control.

    During the telephone conversation, the leaders also discussed prospects for the further development of friendly, fraternal, and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

    The heads of state reaffirmed that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will continue to support each other.

    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan Shavkat Mirziyoyev Uzbekistan Iran
    Mirziyoyev İlham Əliyevə zəng edib, İranın Azərbaycana hücumunu qınayıb
    Шавкат Мирзиёев в телефонном разговоре с Ильхамом Алиевым осудил атаку Ирана на Азербайджан

    Latest News

    21:33

    France strongly condemns Iran's attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    21:27

    Mirziyoyev calls Ilham Aliyev, condemns Iran's attack on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    21:24

    Germany expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan amid Iran's drone attacks

    Foreign policy
    21:15

    Trump says he must help pick Iran's next leader

    Other countries
    21:07
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku City Narcology Center

    Health
    21:00

    Gulf and EU foreign ministers agree on joint diplomatic efforts to counter Iran

    Other countries
    20:47

    Oracle Center of Excellence to be established in Baku

    ICT
    20:43

    Pakistan voices concern over drone strike on Azerbaijan during FM call

    Foreign policy
    20:36

    Ambassador: Political dialogue between Sofia and Baku noticeably intensified

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed