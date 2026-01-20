Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    SOCAR, Planet Labs mull use of satellite data for environmental monitoring

    Energy
    • 20 January, 2026
    • 17:29
    SOCAR, Planet Labs mull use of satellite data for environmental monitoring

    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the American company Planet Labs PBC have discussed the potential of using advanced satellite imagery and geospatial analytics for environmental monitoring, developing digital solutions, and supporting data-driven decision-making, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf wrote on X, Report informs.

    "On the sidelines of World Economic Forum 2026, I held discussions with William Marshall, Co-Founder and CEO of Planet Labs PBC, on the use of advanced satellite imagery and geospatial analytics to support environmental monitoring, digital solutions, and data-driven decision-making. The exchange highlighted opportunities to strengthen SOCAR's commitment to innovation, decarbonization, and responsible energy development in line with global best practices," he wrote.

    SOCAR Rovshan Najaf Planet Labs William Marshall Satellite imagery
    SOCAR və "Planet Labs" ekoloji monitorinq üçün peyk məlumatlarının istifadəsini müzakirə edib
    SOCAR и Planet Labs обсудили применение спутниковых данных для экологического мониторинга

    Latest News

    17:39

    Fitch: Azerbaijan improves governance indicators

    Finance
    17:36
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of EBRD in Davos

    Other
    17:35

    JPM Analytics reviews: Support and assistance at all stages of trading

    Business
    17:29

    SOCAR, Planet Labs mull use of satellite data for environmental monitoring

    Energy
    17:29

    Fitch links Armenia's rating to progress in negotiations with Azerbaijan

    Finance
    17:20

    SOCAR discusses accelerating energy transition with US company

    Energy
    17:09

    President: Azerbaijan doesn't react any longer to European Parliament criticism

    Foreign policy
    17:06

    Ilham Aliyev: Receiving prestigious Zayed Award - great honor

    Foreign policy
    17:01

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan - only one in South Caucasus exporting energy resources to other countries in region

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed