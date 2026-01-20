SOCAR, Planet Labs mull use of satellite data for environmental monitoring

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the American company Planet Labs PBC have discussed the potential of using advanced satellite imagery and geospatial analytics for environmental monitoring, developing digital solutions, and supporting data-driven decision-making, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf wrote on X, Report informs.

"On the sidelines of World Economic Forum 2026, I held discussions with William Marshall, Co-Founder and CEO of Planet Labs PBC, on the use of advanced satellite imagery and geospatial analytics to support environmental monitoring, digital solutions, and data-driven decision-making. The exchange highlighted opportunities to strengthen SOCAR's commitment to innovation, decarbonization, and responsible energy development in line with global best practices," he wrote.