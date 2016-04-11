SOCAR paid 325 mln AZN to budget in Q1

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in January - March 2016 paid 325,130 mln AZN to the state budget.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, overall, in March 2016 the company has paid 109,248 mln AZN to the state budget.

In addition, in March 2016, SOCAR transferred 10,920 mln AZN to the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF).

Notably, in January-March of 2016, payment to SSPF by the company made 31,970 million manats.

In January- February the company transferred 31,970 mln AZN to SSPF.