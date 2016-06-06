SOCAR opens one more filling station in Romania

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, SOCAR has opened another filling station in Romanian city of Pitesti.

Report informs, now the number of filling stations operating under the SOCAR brand in Romania reaches 34.

The new petrol station installed with 3 counters will be able to serve 4 cars and 2 trucks at the same with "Nano 95", "Nano Diesel" and "Nano Super Diesel" type of fuel products.

As in other petrol stations, traditional Azerbaijani products, car accessories and special equipment with "Roviniete" (including road tax) installed at the station for making payments.

Notably, filling stations of the SOCAR already operate in 17 regions of the Romania - Botosani, Suceava, Neamt, Iasi, Bihor, Buzau, Bacau, Vrancea, Timis, Ilfov, Cluj, Valcea, Arad, Bistrita-Nasaud, Sibiu, Bucharest and Arges.