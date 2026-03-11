Azerbaijan, US intend to develop joint investment model

Elevating the dialogue between Azerbaijan and the US to the institutional level, establishing a comprehensive framework for economic partnership, and developing a joint investment model are of great importance in further strengthening bilateral relations, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said at the main session "Strengthening Bilateral Trade and Strategic Cooperation" of the US-Azerbaijan Trade and Business Conference, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC), Report informs.

The agreements signed during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the US last August, as well as the Charter on Strategic Partnership signed during US Vice President J.D. Vance's visit to Azerbaijan in February 2026, marked the beginning of a completely new era in bilateral relations.

It was noted that the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, outlined in the Joint Declaration on Peace signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the participation of the US President, will make a significant contribution to increasing trade and investment flows.

In his speech, Elnur Aliyev spoke in detail about Azerbaijan's favorable business environment, the economic potential of the Karabakh and East Zangazur regions, the country's transit and logistics advantages, and the Alat Free Economic Zone, designed as a hub for value-added activities.

Under-Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security at the US Department of Commerce Jeffrey Kessler and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy and Critical Minerals at the US Department of State Reggie Singh emphasized the importance of developing business ties between the two countries and stimulating joint activities in areas of mutual interest.

The conference included panel sessions covering technology and innovation, digitalization, energy infrastructure, finance and banking, and extensive discussions.