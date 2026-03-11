First flight of Turkish Airlines from Istanbul lands in Yerevan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    The first flight of Turkish Airlines from Istanbul to Yerevan has landed at Zvartnots International Airport, Report informs via Armenian media.

    Flights on the Istanbul-Yerevan-Istanbul route will be operated daily, and starting from May 14, the frequency of flights will increase to up to 10 times a week, and from June 15 - up to 14 times a week.

    İrəvana İstanbuldan "Turkish Airlines"ın ilk reysi eniş edib
    В Ереван прибыл первый рейс Turkish Airlines из Стамбула

