First flight of Turkish Airlines from Istanbul lands in Yerevan
- 11 March, 2026
- 20:58
The first flight of Turkish Airlines from Istanbul to Yerevan has landed at Zvartnots International Airport, Report informs via Armenian media.
Flights on the Istanbul-Yerevan-Istanbul route will be operated daily, and starting from May 14, the frequency of flights will increase to up to 10 times a week, and from June 15 - up to 14 times a week.
