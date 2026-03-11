Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Two Azerbaijani female wrestlers advance to European Championship finals

    Individual sports
    11 March, 2026
    • 21:17
    Two Azerbaijani female wrestlers advance to European Championship finals

    Azerbaijani female fighters have qualified to the finals of the U-23 European Wrestling Championship in Zrenjanin, Serbia, Report informs.

    Gultakin Shirinova (55kg) and Gunay Gurbanova (59kg) will battle for gold medals.

    U-23 European Wrestling Championship
    Azərbaycanın 2 qadın güləşçisi Avropa çempionatında finala yüksəlib

