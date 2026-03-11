Two Azerbaijani female wrestlers advance to European Championship finals
Individual sports
- 11 March, 2026
- 21:17
Azerbaijani female fighters have qualified to the finals of the U-23 European Wrestling Championship in Zrenjanin, Serbia, Report informs.
Gultakin Shirinova (55kg) and Gunay Gurbanova (59kg) will battle for gold medals.
Latest News
21:33
Photo
Azerbaijan's women policy presented at UN roundtableForeign policy
21:17
Photo
Two Azerbaijani female wrestlers advance to European Championship finalsIndividual sports
21:06
Photo
Azerbaijan, US intend to develop joint investment modelBusiness
20:58
First flight of Turkish Airlines from Istanbul lands in YerevanRegion
20:44
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev and President of European Council delivered press statementsForeign policy
20:33
Photo
Baku, Ankara mull planning for joint military drills in NakhchivanMilitary
20:20
Photo
Preparations for World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue discussed in BakuCultural policy
20:05
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva visit "Support for Living" CenterDomestic policy
19:55
Photo