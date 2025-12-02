SOCAR, ILO review potential collaboration prospects
Energy
02 December, 2025
- 15:16
The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) have reviewed potential cooperation opportunities in various spheres, SOCAR told Report.
The discussions were held with the participation of SOCAR Vice Presidents Ziba Mustafayeva and Fuad Musayev, as well as Chief of Staff Hafiz Zeynalov, together with Mikhail Pouchkin, Director of the ILO Moscow Office, and Yashar Hamzayev, the ILO National Coordinator in Azerbaijan.
During the meeting, it was highlighted that SOCAR attaches particular importance to the development of human capital in the processes of energy transition, digitalization, and innovation. An exchange of views also took place on other issues of mutual interest.
