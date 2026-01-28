SOCAR, Chinese сompany explore creation of joint ventures

Azerbaijan's state oil company, SOCAR, and Chinese firm CITIC Construction Co., Ltd. have explored opportunities to implement energy infrastructure and petrochemical projects, including the potential creation of joint ventures.

According to Report, citing SOCAR, the discussions took place during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and CITIC Construction Chairman Yang Jianqiang.

The meeting reviewed the successful partnerships between SOCAR and various Chinese companies.

During the talks, information was shared on projects being implemented by SOCAR both in Azerbaijan and abroad, as well as on the company's corporate strategic goals.

A framework agreement was signed at the meeting to study potential opportunities for cooperation between the two companies.