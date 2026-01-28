Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    SOCAR, Chinese сompany explore creation of joint ventures

    Energy
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 16:35
    SOCAR, Chinese сompany explore creation of joint ventures

    Azerbaijan's state oil company, SOCAR, and Chinese firm CITIC Construction Co., Ltd. have explored opportunities to implement energy infrastructure and petrochemical projects, including the potential creation of joint ventures.

    According to Report, citing SOCAR, the discussions took place during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and CITIC Construction Chairman Yang Jianqiang.

    The meeting reviewed the successful partnerships between SOCAR and various Chinese companies.

    During the talks, information was shared on projects being implemented by SOCAR both in Azerbaijan and abroad, as well as on the company's corporate strategic goals.

    A framework agreement was signed at the meeting to study potential opportunities for cooperation between the two companies.

    SOCAR CITIC joint ventures
    Photo
    SOCAR Çin şirkəti ilə birgə müəssisələrin yaradılmasını nəzərdən keçirib
    Photo
    SOCAR и китайская компания рассматривают создание совместных предприятий

    Latest News

    21:06

    Lithuania prolongs sanctions against Russia, Belarus until end of 2027

    Other countries
    20:44

    Agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijani and Georgian interior ministries approved

    Foreign policy
    20:27

    Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss strengthening economic cooperation

    Business
    20:12

    President orders celebration of Azerbaijani poet Khagani Shirvani"s 900th anniversary

    Domestic policy
    19:52

    PM: Lithuania will use funds from EU loan to strengthen air defense

    Other countries
    19:28

    Iran says ready for dialogue with US

    Other countries
    19:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and EC mull energy partnership priorities

    Energy
    18:28
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov visits Museum of Communist Party of China

    Foreign policy
    18:21

    President of Uzbekistan to visit Türkiye

    Region
    All News Feed