SOCAR and Oman's OQ group discuss new opportunities for cooperation

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Oman's OQ Group discussed potential directions for future cooperation.

According to Report, the talks took place between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and OQ Group CEO on the sidelines of the 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF 2026).

"The discussions also reaffirmed our mutual commitment to a just and balanced energy transition, highlighting the importance of enhancing energy security while promoting sustainable growth that meets the evolving global energy landscape," Najaf said in a post on soial media.