SOCAR and JBIC discuss clean energy initiatives

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) have discussed clean energy initiatives, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf wrote on X, Report informs.

"During our meeting with Hayashi Nobumitsu, Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), we reaffirmed the strong partnership between SOCAR and JBIC.

Our discussions focused on clean energy initiatives, emerging technologies, and sustainable infrastructure supporting the energy transition and digital transformation agenda.

We also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and underscored the importance of continued dialogue in addressing shared energy challenges. Together, we remain committed to advancing initiatives that deliver long-term value while contributing to global energy security and a more resilient future," reads the post.