Service areas being repaired at Azneft Department

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ 2x60 cubic meters of oil tanks at Gala oil gathering station of Oil and Gas Extraction Shop of Oil and Gas Extraction Department No.1 named after H.Z.Taghiyev of Azneft Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) have been overhauled.

Report informs citing SOCAR, reinforcing cage installed, moulded and concreted.

At present, repair of other two 150 cubic meters of oil tanks at Gala oil gathering station is underway. Drawers installed, pipelines and valves installation is nearing completion. Roofs of the department's Gala central warehouse and Buzovna substation No.491 have been overhauled and launched. During repair, wood roof constructions were built and covered with metallic slate.