Representatives of SOCAR and French "Total" company visited Oil Rocks

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan for Strategic Development Yashar Latifov, Director General for theAzneft Production Union Dashgin Isgandarov, Deputy Managing Director of French company “Total” Nicolas Brunet as well as representatives of the two companies paid working visit to Oil Rocks.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, they first visited the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev which erected in Oil Rocks and laid flowers at the monument.

Guests then visited gas turbine power plant of “Oil Rocks” Oil and Gas Production Department, OGPD’s superchargers and gas separation areas and medical center in order to be familiar with possibility of transportation of 2000 tons of condensate and 4,3 million cubic meters of gas to Oil Rocks and from there to shore via existing lines of “28 May” OGPD.

During the expanded meeting held in conference room of “Oil Rocks” OGPD on “Integrity management and control in Oil and gas extraction” the sides exchanged views on current state of fields and development perspective, transportation of daily production from first well drilled in “Absheron " field to the shore at the initial stage.

After the mutual discussions importance of holding such meetings regularly was stressed.