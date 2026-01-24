Price of Brent oil on London's ICE tops $66 per barrel first time since January 14

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for March 2026 delivery exceeded $66 per barrel for the first time since January 14, 2026, according to trading data, Report informs via TASS.

As of 10:31 p.m. GMT on January 23, the Brent price was down by 0.03%, to $66.26 per barrel.

By 11:00 p.m. GMT on January 23, Brent accelerated its growth, trading at $66.30 per barrel (+0.02%).

The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for March 2026 delivery remained the same, at $61.30 per barrel.