Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Price of Azerbaijani oil surpasses $69

    Energy
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 10:08
    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $1.45, or 2.14%, to $69.31 per barrel, Report informs.

    March futures for Brent crude were traded at $69.09 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $1.39 or 2.13%, amounting to $66.64.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 69 dolları ötüb
    Цена азербайджанской нефти превысила $69

