Petrol and diesel prices climb in Turkey

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Starting from tomorrow, selling price of petrol and diesel fuel will rise in Turkey.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Oil Products Employers Organization stated.

According to information, petrol price will increase by 14 kurus, diesel 12.

So, price for 95-octane petrol, which is sold at 5.24-5.26 TRY/liter (2.48-2.49 AZN) in Istanbul, will reach 5.38-5.40 TRY (2.55-2.56 AZN). Also, price for a liter of diesel fuel will rise from 4.57 TRY (2.16 AZN) to 4.69 TRY (2.22 AZN).

It is noted that the expected increase in the price of fuel due to rapid increase of the US-dollar in the country.