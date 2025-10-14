Parviz Shahbazov: Transit of Kazakh oil via BTC may increase to 7 million tons by 2027

Since 2023, a total of 3.4 million tons of Kazakh oil has been transported to the global market via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, said during the 21st session of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation held in Baku.

According to Report, Shahbazov noted that energy cooperation between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and KazMunayGas on the transit of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan is developing successfully.

"There are plans to potentially increase volumes to 7 million tons per year by 2027, with further growth under mutually beneficial conditions," the minister said.

For reference, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline was inaugurated on July 13, 2006. Its total length is 1,768 km, of which 443 km run through Azerbaijan, 249 km through Georgia, and 1,076 km through Türkiye.