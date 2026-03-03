Parviz Shahbazov: Renewable energy development boosts regional, EU security

Azerbaijan's development of green energy projects contributes to the energy security of both its neighboring countries and European partners, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

According to Report, Shahbazov made the remarks at a press conference following the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku.

He said green energy is based on three main pillars: energy capacity, economic parameters, and environmental sustainability.

"By developing green energy projects and planning green energy exports in various directions across the European continent, we primarily ensure the energy security of Azerbaijan, as well as that of our closest neighbors and European partners," the minister stated.

Shahbazov added that through the implementation of its energy programs, Azerbaijan has already made a significant contribution to both its own environmental security and that of its partners.