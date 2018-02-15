Parviz Shahbazov: All components of SGC project are successfully implemented

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ The 4th ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council has today considered the work done in the past year, discussed the work to be done next year and also signed a number of documents.

Report informs, Azerbaijani energy minister Parviz Shahbazov said at a press conference following the meeting.

According to him, implementation of the four components of the Southern Gas Corridor project discussed at the event: "All components of this project are successfully implemented as planned. Implementation level is at gratifying level. The President also gave his recommendations. The first Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to Turkey in mid-2018. By 2020, the Shah Deniz gas will be delivered to the south of Italy”.