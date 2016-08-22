Over 148 million barrels of oil and condensate exported from Sangachal Terminal

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ In the first half of 2016, the Sangachal Terminal exported over 148 million barrels of oil and condensate.

Report informs it is noted in "BP-Azerbaijan" s report.

This included over 132 million barrels through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), about 15.5 million barrels through the Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP), and about 0.5 million barrels via a separate condensate export line.

Oil and condensate export is 3.9% less than the same period last year.

On average, 29.3 million standard cubic metres (1.035 billion standard cubic feet) of Shah Deniz gas was exported from the Terminal daily during the first half.

Oil and gas from ACG and Shah Deniz continued to flow via subsea pipelines to the Sangachal Terminal.

The daily capacity of the Terminal’s processing systems is currently 1.2 million barrels of crude oil and about 29.5 million standard cubic metres of Shah Deniz gas, while overall processing and export capacity for gas, including ACG associated gas is about 49.3 million standard cubic metres per day.

Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP)

Gas is exported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and via a SOCAR gas pipeline connecting the Terminal’s gas processing facilities with Azerigas’s national grid system.