Over 106 million tons of oil produced from Azerbaijan's Chirag field
Energy
- 07 November, 2025
- 11:34
As of November 1, 106.8 million tons of oil and 24.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been produced from the Chirag field, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy.
According to the ministry, today marks 28 years since the start of oil production from the Chirag platform, considered one of the symbols of Azerbaijan's oil industry. Chirag was the first platform to produce oil from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block.
The ministry added that in the current year, the platform's total output has averaged around 21,000 barrels per day.
