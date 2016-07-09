Other 3 companies incorporated in a consortium for TAP

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Japan's 'JFE Steel Cooperation' company has set up a consortium with Greek pipe manufacturer 'Corinth Pipeworks Pipe Industry S.A.' (CPW) and 'Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.' (MISI) in order to provide the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project with steel products.

Report informs, these companies will supply TAP totally with 78 000 tons of steel products.

The consortium plans to provide the pipe with hot steel coils, plates and UOE pipes.

According to the information, 'JFE Steel Cooperation', which is one of TAP subcontractors, will set off steel rolls and plates, to be produced in its plant in Fukuyama and Keihin regions, Japan, through the CPW and MISI companies from 2016.

Notably, total length of TAP, which is the final part of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project, is 878 km. TAP’s main shareholders are comprised of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), BP and SNAM, with 20% each, as well as Fluxys 19%, Enagás 16% and Axpo 5%. First 'Shahdeniz' gas via TAP is planned to be delivered to Europe in 2020.