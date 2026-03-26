Trump plans May visit to China for talks with Xi after Iran war delay

US President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in ​May during his first visit to China in eight years, a closely watched trip postponed due to the ongoing Iran war, Report informs via Reuters.

Trump's effort to ‌reschedule the trip reflected the Republican president's eagerness to project confidence in a challenging Middle East war and simultaneously to manage a tense relationship between the world's biggest economies.

Initially slated to travel next week, Trump will now visit Beijing on May 14 and 15, he said in a Truth Social post on Wednesday. Trump added ​that he would host Xi for a reciprocal visit in Washington later this year.

"Our Representatives are finalizing preparations for these Historic ​Visits," Trump said. "I look very much forward to spending time with President Xi in what will be, I ⁠am sure, a Monumental Event."

China's embassy said it had no information to provide on the announcement of the visit. Beijing normally does not ​detail Xi's schedule more than a few days in advance.

The long-scheduled trip - and Washington's broader effort to reset relations in the Asia Pacific region - ​have been repeatedly overtaken by events.

Trump's last trip to ​China, in 2017, was the most recent by a US president. Trump's visit in May will be the leaders' first in-person talks since an ​October meeting in South Korea, where they agreed on a trade truce.

The two-day trip is set to combine ‌the lavish ⁠pomp and circumstance that has become a feature of Trump's trips abroad with hard-nosed diplomacy.

While the two sides could strike goodwill agreements in Beijing on trade in agriculture and airplane parts, they are also expected to discuss areas of deep tension like Taiwan, where little progress is expected.