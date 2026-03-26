EU, China hold military consultations on Ukraine, Iran and Taiwan

The European Union (EU) and China held their 15th annual consultations on security and defense in Brussels on March 24, Report informs, citing the European External Action Service (EEAS).

"The EU and China exchanged views on Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. The EU recalled its unwavering support to Ukraine, stressing that the respect for the UN Charter, in particular Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, remained the basis of any settlement. The EU also conveyed that China's positioning on the war continues to affect the EU-China relationship and called on China to exert influence on Moscow to stop its war," reads the statement.

The EU and China also exchanged views on security issues in Asia and Pacific, such as maritime security in the Indo-Pacific, including in the East and South China Seas and the Taiwan Strait. The EU underlined its concerns regarding increasing tensions in Asia and stressed its commitment to promote security and stability in the region, underlining the obligation by all parties to adhere to and implement the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The two sides exchanged views on the latest developments in Iran and the region, which threaten both regional and global stability. The consultations also provided an opportunity for dialogue on non-proliferation, disarmament and space security.

The consultations were co-chaired by Benedikta von Seherr-Thoss, Managing Director for Peace, Security and Defense at the European External Action Service on the European Union side, and by Major General Guo Hongtao, Deputy Head of Office for International Military Cooperation on the Chinese side.

To advance its interests and uphold its values, the European Union engages with China on a range of security and defense issues in accordance with the multi-faceted policy approach set out in the March 2019 Joint Communication of the European Commission and the High Representative "EU-China: A Strategic Outlook".