OPEC reduces oil production to three-month low

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC reduced oil production to three-month low.

Report informs referring to The Wall Street Journal, the overall level of production of OPEC countries fell in August by 200 thousand barrels per day - to 33 million barrels a day. These figures are the lowest since May 2016.

The newspaper said the decline is due to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar.

The organization stated that such data shows the readiness of countries to freeze production level.