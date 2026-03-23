Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Oil prices rise in global markets

    Energy
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 12:56
    Oil prices rise in global markets

    Oil prices increased in global markets, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    On the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) in London, the price of Brent crude rose by $1.13 to $113.32 per barrel.

    Meanwhile, on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), the price of Light crude increased by $1.37, reaching $99.6 per barrel.

    Oil prices Brent crude
    "Brent" neftinin bir bareli 113 dollara satılır
    Нефть Brent торгуется у отметки $113 за баррель

    Latest News

    14:09

    Ilham Aliyev: Inauguration of first ASAN Khidmet Center in Islamabad serves as new practical outcome of our large-scale interstate cooperation

    Foreign policy
    13:53

    Iran says coastal attack will lead to full Gulf closure and mine-laying

    Other countries
    13:35

    6 killed in attacks on Iran's Tabriz

    Other countries
    13:21

    Mirzoyan: Armenia, Pakistan preparing to mutually open embassies

    Region
    13:10

    Ararat Mirzoyan: Yerevan, Ankara discussing establishment of student scholarships

    Region
    13:01

    Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to PM of Pakistan

    Foreign policy
    12:56

    Oil prices rise in global markets

    Energy
    12:46

    President Ilham Aliyev: Shamakhi has become one of Azerbaijan's tourism centers

    Domestic policy
    12:42
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of new building of Shamakhi European Lyceum

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed