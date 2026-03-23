Oil prices rise in global markets
Energy
- 23 March, 2026
- 12:56
Oil prices increased in global markets, Report informs via AZERTAC.
On the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) in London, the price of Brent crude rose by $1.13 to $113.32 per barrel.
Meanwhile, on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), the price of Light crude increased by $1.37, reaching $99.6 per barrel.
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