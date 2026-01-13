Oil prices rise after Trump announces tariffs on Iranian goods
Energy
- 13 January, 2026
- 10:27
Oil prices rose on Tuesday morning after US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on goods from countries doing business with Iran, Report informs referring to trading data.
The price of March Brent crude oil futures rose 0.34% from the previous close to $64.09 per barrel, while March WTI futures rose 0.39% to $59.55.
