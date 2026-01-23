MP: Selection of Baku as CECECO HQ is victory for Azerbaijani diplomacy

Choosing Baku as the headquarters of the Clean Energy Centre for the ECO region (CECECO) marks another victory for Azerbaijani diplomacy, Member of Azerbaijani Parliament and Vice Rector of ADA University, Fariz Ismayilzada, said during a roundtable held at the university on the occasion of International Clean Energy Day, Report informs.

"This, in fact, means that Baku is becoming a global center of diplomacy. A number of international organizations, including this newly established international energy center, have already opened offices in Azerbaijan," Ismayilzada noted.

The Clean Energy Center in Baku, whose Charter came into force on August 26, 2025, will serve as a key platform to accelerate the region's energy transition. Its activities will support the development of low-carbon and climate-resilient energy infrastructure, promote higher value-added production and services, and facilitate the transfer of knowledge and technologies among ECO member states within the Global Network of Regional Sustainable Energy Centers (GN-SEC).

CECECO will also provide technical assistance for implementing solutions on the ground, train specialists, and mobilize investments.