Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    MP: Selection of Baku as CECECO HQ is victory for Azerbaijani diplomacy

    Energy
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 10:38
    MP: Selection of Baku as CECECO HQ is victory for Azerbaijani diplomacy

    Choosing Baku as the headquarters of the Clean Energy Centre for the ECO region (CECECO) marks another victory for Azerbaijani diplomacy, Member of Azerbaijani Parliament and Vice Rector of ADA University, Fariz Ismayilzada, said during a roundtable held at the university on the occasion of International Clean Energy Day, Report informs.

    "This, in fact, means that Baku is becoming a global center of diplomacy. A number of international organizations, including this newly established international energy center, have already opened offices in Azerbaijan," Ismayilzada noted.

    The Clean Energy Center in Baku, whose Charter came into force on August 26, 2025, will serve as a key platform to accelerate the region's energy transition. Its activities will support the development of low-carbon and climate-resilient energy infrastructure, promote higher value-added production and services, and facilitate the transfer of knowledge and technologies among ECO member states within the Global Network of Regional Sustainable Energy Centers (GN-SEC).

    CECECO will also provide technical assistance for implementing solutions on the ground, train specialists, and mobilize investments.

    Fariz Ismayilzada CECECO Azerbaijan Clean Energy Center International Clean Energy Day
    Fariz İsmayılzadə: "Bakının CECECO-nun qərargahı seçilməsi Azərbaycan diplomatiyasının qələbəsidir"
    Фариз Исмаилзаде: Выбор Баку штаб-квартирой CECECO - победа азербайджанской дипломатии

    Latest News

    11:11

    Elnur Soltanov: World needs alternative and diverse energy sources

    Energy
    11:03

    Garafulic: UN ready to support Azerbaijan in NDC 3.0 implementation

    Ecology
    10:56

    IRENA urges Turkmenistan to join Central Asian regional energy partnership

    Energy
    10:47

    Azerbaijan, Growth Lab exchanged views on prospects of Green Growth Portal

    ICT
    10:38

    MP: Selection of Baku as CECECO HQ is victory for Azerbaijani diplomacy

    Energy
    10:34
    Photo

    Speaker of Spain's Congress of Deputies visits Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    10:11

    US withdraws from World Health Organization

    Other countries
    09:55

    CBA currency exchange rates (23.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:51

    One week left to apply for WUF13 partner-led events

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed