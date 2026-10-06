Minister: UK has invested over $39 billion in Azerbaijan
Energy
- 06 October, 2026
- 14:45
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The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is one of Azerbaijan's largest foreign investors and key economic partners, with more than $39 billion in investments, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on X, Report informs.
The minister said he met with Lord Anas Sarwar , UK Minister of State for Trade at the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade and co-chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission.
During the meeting, the sides discussed issues on the agenda for developing bilateral relations, including opportunities to expand cooperation in energy, trade, investment, transport, digitalization and other priority areas.
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