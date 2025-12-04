Minister: Great potential to further expand Azerbaijan-Iraq cooperation

There is significant potential to further expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iraq across various fields, according to Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Report informs, citing the ministry.

Nabiyev made the statement at the 4th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Iraq, held in Baku.

To attend the meeting, a delegation led by Hiyam Al-Yasiri, Iraq's Minister of Communications and co-chair of the Joint Commission, visited Azerbaijan.

Nabiyev, who co-chairs the commission on behalf of Azerbaijan, emphasized that the two friendly countries, bound by close historical, religious, and cultural ties, have great potential to expand cooperation in many areas.

He talked about Azerbaijan's macroeconomic indicators from last year and the volume of trade turnover between the two countries, stressing that the Joint Commission serves as an effective platform for strengthening cooperation.

It was also noted that activating the Azerbaijan–Iraq Business Council could contribute to the development of trade relations between the two countries.

Nabiyev further spoke about the current situation regarding peacebuilding in the region, as well as the reconstruction and restoration efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. He highlighted that these areas are being rebuilt under the Great Return State Program and have been declared a green energy zone.

During the meeting, extensive discussions were held on cooperation opportunities in the fields of economy, industry, trade, mutual investments, oil and gas, digital development, science and education, culture, tourism, youth, and sports.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Protocol of the 4th session of the Joint Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Iraq was signed.

The Joint Commission was established based on the Agreement on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Iraq, signed in Baku on November 10, 2010.