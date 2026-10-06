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    Kristina Haverkamp: Germany ready to support Green Energy Corridor projects

    Energy
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 11:41
    Kristina Haverkamp: Germany ready to support Green Energy Corridor projects

    The German Energy Agency (dena) is ready to support the development of projects related to the Green Energy Corridor between Azerbaijan and Europe, Kristina Haverkamp, Managing Director of the agency, said during a panel session at the German-Azerbaijani Connectivity Conference, Report informs.

    She noted that Germany has significant experience in renewable energy production and the integration of renewable energy sources into the national power grid. According to her, the share of renewable energy sources in Germany's electricity balance currently stands at around 60%.

    She also highlighted digitalization as one of the promising areas of cooperation, noting that modern digital solutions make it possible to increase the transmission capacity of power systems without the need to build new cables.

    According to Haverkamp, potential for cooperation also exists in the maintenance of energy infrastructure. She emphasized that building a power system is not enough - it must also be maintained and serviced, and Germany has significant expertise in this area.

    She named capacity building and workforce training as another important direction. Haverkamp emphasized the need for a closer exchange of experience between the parties, particularly with the participation of young specialists.

    Green energy corridor Azerbaijan-Germany relations
    Kristina Haverkamp: "Almaniya Yaşıl Enerji Dəhlizi üzrə layihələri dəstəkləməyə hazırdır"
    Кристина Хаверкамп: Германия готова поддержать проекты по Зеленому энергокоридору
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