Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    Kazakhstan to build first environmentally friendly fuel production plant in CIS

    Energy
    • 17 February, 2026
    • 11:11
    Kazakhstan to build first environmentally friendly fuel production plant in CIS

    A plant for the production of environmentally friendly automotive and aviation fuel will be built in Kazakhstan, Report informs referring to the country's government press service.

    It is noted that, in cooperation with Kazakhstan's national gas company KazMunayGas and American partners, a project has begun to build the first environmentally friendly automotive and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant in the CIS.

    The press release states that the plant's capacity will be 50,000 tons of fuel, with an investment of approximately $200 million.

    Kazakhstan aviation fuel plant
    Qazaxıstanda MDB-də ilk ekoloji yanacaq istehsalı zavodu inşa ediləcək
    Казахстан построит первый в СНГ завод по производству экологичного топлива

    Latest News

    12:34
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurs Confederation signs MoU with Muslim Trade Forum

    Business
    12:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijan signs memorandum of understanding with Jordan Chamber of Commerce

    Business
    12:20

    Azerbaijan to join Council of Europe Convention against Trafficking in Human Organs

    Milli Majlis
    12:15
    Photo

    Azerbaijani products to be integrated into Japan's retail networks

    Business
    12:08
    Photo

    Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development to hold agriculture expo in sustainable development in Baku

    AIC
    12:00

    TBSC managing partner: Education should meet needs of Azerbaijani energy market

    Energy
    12:00

    President: Intensity of political dialogue promotes strengthening of Azerbaijan-China relations

    Foreign policy
    11:55

    Azerbaijan to impose fines up to AZN5,000 for e-cigarette sales

    Milli Majlis
    11:51

    Azerbaijan introduces fines for vaping in public places

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed