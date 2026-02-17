Kazakhstan to build first environmentally friendly fuel production plant in CIS
Energy
- 17 February, 2026
- 11:11
A plant for the production of environmentally friendly automotive and aviation fuel will be built in Kazakhstan, Report informs referring to the country's government press service.
It is noted that, in cooperation with Kazakhstan's national gas company KazMunayGas and American partners, a project has begun to build the first environmentally friendly automotive and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant in the CIS.
The press release states that the plant's capacity will be 50,000 tons of fuel, with an investment of approximately $200 million.
