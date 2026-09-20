Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Jabbarov: Contract of the Century opened new chapter in Azerbaijan's economy

    Energy
    • 20 September, 2026
    • 13:39
    Jabbarov: Contract of the Century opened new chapter in Azerbaijan's economy

    The Contract of the Century, signed on September 20, 1994, laid the foundation for a new stage in Azerbaijan's modern economic history, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X.

    According to Report, Jabbarov said the agreement provided a major boost to the efficient use of the country's energy potential, cooperation with foreign partners and the expansion of investment opportunities.

    "The agreement gave a significant impetus to the efficient use of our country's energy potential, the expansion of cooperation with foreign partners and investment opportunities," he said.

    Jabbarov stressed that the strategic course set by National Leader Heydar Aliyev is being continued by President Ilham Aliyev.

    "The strategic course defined by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect of this historic decision, is being continued under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in line with new challenges," he said.

    Ilham Aliyev Heydar Aliyev Mikayil Jabbarov Contract of the Century
    Mikayıl Cabbarov: "Əsrin müqaviləsi" Azərbaycanın müasir iqtisadi tarixində yeni mərhələnin əsasını qoyub
    Микаил Джаббаров: "Контракт века" - основа нового этапа экономической истории Азербайджана

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