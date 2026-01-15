Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    15 January, 2026
    Ilham Aliyev approves creation of energy efficiency information system

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the law "On the Rational Use of Energy Resources and Energy Efficiency."

    According to Report, the head of state signed the law adopted by the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan on December 23.

    The amendments provide for the establishment of an Energy Efficiency Information System.

    Under a new article of the law, the authorized body will use the system to ensure state oversight in the field of rational energy use and energy efficiency, maintain a register of energy auditors and energy audit organizations and supervise their activities, carry out information and awareness-raising activities, assess energy efficiency potential, and organize the energy efficiency certification of buildings.

    In addition, the system will contain a list of economic entities and non-residential buildings subject to mandatory energy audits, a register of service providers in the field of energy efficiency, as well as reports on the current state and development of energy efficiency services.

    Prezident Enerji Effektivliyi İnformasiya Sisteminin yaradılmasını təsdiq edib
    Ильхам Алиев утвердил создание Инфосистемы энергоэффективности

